आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

यहां इंसान जानवरों के पिंजरे में है रहने को मजबूर....

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:00 PM IST
people in this city lives in animal cage

आपने लोगों को घर के अभाव में सड़कों पर रहते देखा होगा। लेकिन इन इंसानों को देखकर आप हैरान हो जाएंगे कि क्योंकि ये सड़कों पर नहीं बल्कि जानवरों के पिंजरे में रहते हैं। आपको बता दें कि ऐसा चीन के हांगकांग शहर में होता है। हांगकांग शहर को दुनिया का सबसे महंगा शहर कहा जाता है लेकिन यहां रहने वाले ज्यादातर लोग बेहद गरीबी में जीते हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bizarre news weird news

विरासत पर रार

खादी ग्रामोद्योग का कैलेंडर: गांधी का चरखा अब पीएम मोदी के हाथ

PM Modi Replaces Mahatma Gandhi Photo in Khadi gramodyog calendar

Most Viewed

कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए

Woman Found British Bigfoot When She Was Walking In Jungle
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अपने कुत्ते को बचाने के लिए कंगारू से भिड़ा मालिक, देखें लड़ाई में कौन जीता

Man Slaps Kangaroo To Save His Pet Dog
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मकड़ी को खाने चला था सांप लेकिन हो गया कुछ ऐसा, सांसत में फंसी जान

snake in spider trap video viral
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

﻿

Live Score:

ENG339/7

ENG v IND

Full Card