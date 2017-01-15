यहां इंसान जानवरों के पिंजरे में है रहने को मजबूर....
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
people in this city lives in animal cage{"_id":"587b5c264f1c1b332defe0c9","slug":"people-in-this-city-lives-in-animal-cage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930....","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
आपने लोगों को घर के अभाव में सड़कों पर रहते देखा होगा। लेकिन इन इंसानों को देखकर आप हैरान हो जाएंगे कि क्योंकि ये सड़कों पर नहीं बल्कि जानवरों के पिंजरे में रहते हैं। आपको बता दें कि ऐसा चीन के हांगकांग शहर में होता है। हांगकांग शहर को दुनिया का सबसे महंगा शहर कहा जाता है लेकिन यहां रहने वाले ज्यादातर लोग बेहद गरीबी में जीते हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.