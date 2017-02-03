आपका शहर Close

मर चुकी बच्ची के साथ मां बाप ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पढ़कर रो देंगे आप

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 10:45 AM IST
Parents Spent 16 Days With Dead Newborn Daughter

Charlotte और उनके पति Attila को यकीन नहीं हुआ जब उन्हें अपनी बच्ची की हालत की जानकारी मिली। इनकी बेटी एवलिन अधूरे दिमाग और पतली नसों के साथ पैदा हुई थी। नसों के पतला होने के कारण वह खुद से कभी सांस नहीं ले सकती थी और इसी कारण एवलिन की सर्जरी भी नहीं हो सकती थी।

