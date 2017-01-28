बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां बियर पीते हुए योगा करते हैं लोग, दुनिया बोली-'एक पंथ दो काज'
New Trends Start Where People Drinks Beer And Does Yoga
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 02:02 PM IST
यह माना जाता है कि बियर पीने से मोटापा बढ़ता है। लेकिन आजकल बियर मोटापा बढ़ाने में नहीं, बल्कि कम करने में काम आ रही है। यह अजब-गजब ट्रेंड शुरू हुआ है जर्मनी में।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
