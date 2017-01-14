बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अपने कुत्ते को बचाने के लिए कंगारू से भिड़ा मालिक, देखें लड़ाई में कौन जीता
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Man Slaps Kangaroo To Save His Pet Dog
{"_id":"587a085d4f1c1b8327baa11b","slug":"man-slaps-kangaroo-to-save-his-pet-dog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 05:04 PM IST
इंसान और जानवर का प्यार अपने आप में एक मिसाल होता है। दोनों एक दूसरे के लिए कुछ भी कर सकते हैं और ऐसा ही कुछ किया इस कुत्ते के मालिक ने। इस शख्स ने जो किया है वह करने की हिम्मत शायद ही किसी में हो।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5878a1e34f1c1b7940ba9271","slug":"woman-found-british-bigfoot-when-she-was-walking-in-jungle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0938, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5877343a4f1c1b8327ba8712","slug":"snake-in-spider-trap-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5875c3b54f1c1b1629baa2c7","slug":"earthworms-in-woman-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 150 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0935...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5879dc064f1c1bdf09ba7caa","slug":"boyfriend-propose-his-girlfriend-at-the-top-of-volcano","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5879ca694f1c1b222aba8542","slug":"meet-pakistan-s-hulk-man-arbab-khizer-hayat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"435 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5878a1e34f1c1b7940ba9271","slug":"woman-found-british-bigfoot-when-she-was-walking-in-jungle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0938, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5877430e4f1c1b7840ba86d6","slug":"meet-the-hairiest-man-on-earth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0930\u0940\u091b, \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top