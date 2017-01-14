आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अपने कुत्ते को बचाने के लिए कंगारू से भिड़ा मालिक, देखें लड़ाई में कौन जीता

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 05:04 PM IST
Man Slaps Kangaroo To Save His Pet Dog

इंसान और जानवर का प्यार अपने आप में एक मिसाल होता है। दोनों एक दूसरे के लिए कुछ भी कर सकते हैं और ऐसा ही कुछ किया इस कुत्ते के मालिक ने। इस शख्स ने जो किया है वह करने की हिम्मत शायद ही किसी में हो।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

weird stories weird news

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

Most Viewed

कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए

Woman Found British Bigfoot When She Was Walking In Jungle
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मकड़ी को खाने चला था सांप लेकिन हो गया कुछ ऐसा, सांसत में फंसी जान

snake in spider trap video viral
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस औरत के पेट में पल रहे थे 150 खतरनाक जीव...

earthworms in woman stomach
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

boyfriend propose his girlfriend at the top of volcano
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए

Woman Found British Bigfoot When She Was Walking In Jungle
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इंसान या रीछ, इस शख्स के शरीर पर हैं बस बाल ही बाल

Meet the hairiest man on Earth
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿