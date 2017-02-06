आपका शहर Close

इस शख्स के पेट में था कुछ ऐसा, वजन से ही मर जाए कोई

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:59 AM IST
Man In America Got Operated After Found 64 Kg Tumour

रोजर लोगन ने कभी नहीं सोचा होगा कि एक छोटी सी चीज की अनदेखी कर देना उन्हें इतना महंगा पड़ जाएगा। अब तक जिसे वो अपना मोटापा समझ रहे थे, वो उनके लिए एक जानलेवा बीमारी निकली।

