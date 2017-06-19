बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस घर में रहती हैं 7 'बेटियां, न सोती हैं न करतीं हैं बात!
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 04:19 PM IST
Photo Credit: Elite readers
आमतौर पर सिंगलहु़ड के दौर से गुजर रहे लोग पार्टनर की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए
लव डॉल्स और खिलौनों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। लेकिन एक शख्स ऐसा भी है जो इन्हें बेटियों की तरह प्यार करता है।
