आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

इस घर में रहती हैं 7 'बेटियां, न सोती हैं न करतीं हैं बात!

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by : हर्षिता

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 04:19 PM IST
Love dolls are like daughters for this man know the strange reason behind

आमतौर पर सिंगलहु़ड के दौर से गुजर रहे लोग पार्टनर की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए लव डॉल्स और खिलौनों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। लेकिन एक शख्स ऐसा भी है जो इन्हें बेटियों की तरह प्यार करता है।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

love dolls husband

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

कॉलेज से लौटी बेटी के साथ पिता ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, सच्चाई कर देगी हैरान..

teenage girl buried alive to cure lighting
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड रोज करती थी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को एक ही मैसेज, सालों बाद पता चली सच्चाई...

cruel girlfriend force daily to her boyfriend for suicide in text
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

दो साल से गायब था वो शख्स, अंतिम इच्छा जान होश खो बैठी बीवी

Missing man found dead in his own car Over 2 Years.
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

एक अंधेरी गुफा का अनजान रहस्य, रोंगटे खड़ा करने वाला यात्रा वृतांत

Mystery of a dark cave in Mirzapur, read traveler experience
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

इन तस्वीरों की असलियत पहचानने में आप भी कर जाएंगे 'भूल', जरा गौर से देखिए...

social media viral funny pictures
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

रहस्यमयी जगह, जहां पक्षी करते हैं सामूहिक आत्महत्या, वजह बड़ी अजीब है!

bird suicide phenomenon in Jatinga Assam,
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत