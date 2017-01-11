बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस औरत के पेट में पल रहे थे 150 खतरनाक जीव...
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:20 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के चंदौली से एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। इसके बारे में जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। यहां एक महिला के पेट से 150 केंचुएं निकले हैं।
