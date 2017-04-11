आपका शहर Close

महिला ने 42 हजार फीट ऊंचाई पर दिया बच्चे को जन्म, देखें तस्वीरें

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:14 AM IST
Cabin crew help deliver baby girl at 42,000 feet

कभी कभी कोई घटना ऐसी घट जाती है जो सच होते हुए भी गलत लगती है। ऐसी ही एक घटना तुर्की से इंस्तानबुल जा रही एक फ्लाइट में हुई। जिसमें एक औरत ने 42 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर बच्चे को जन्म दिया जो बिलकुल सही सलामत और स्वस्थ है। 

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

