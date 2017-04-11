बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला ने 42 हजार फीट ऊंचाई पर दिया बच्चे को जन्म, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:14 AM IST
कभी कभी कोई घटना ऐसी घट जाती है जो सच होते हुए भी गलत लगती है। ऐसी ही एक घटना तुर्की से इंस्तानबुल जा रही एक फ्लाइट में हुई। जिसमें एक औरत ने 42 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर बच्चे को जन्म दिया जो बिलकुल सही सलामत और स्वस्थ है।
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
