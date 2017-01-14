बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 01:46 PM IST
अपने प्यार को पाने के लिए इंसान कुछ भी कर सकता है ये बात एक शख्स ने सच कर दिखाई है। एक ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने ज्वालामुखी की चोटी पर पहुंच कर अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से प्यार का इजहार किया है।
