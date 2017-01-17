बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'जानलेवा जीभ' से खतरे में आई जान, यूं बचा नवजात
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 02:38 PM IST
मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर में एक बच्चे ने काफी लंबी जीभ के साथ जन्म लिया था। डॉक्टरों का मानना था कि इतनी बड़ी जीभ के साथ उसका ज्यादा दिन जिंदा रहना मुश्किल होगा लेकिन अब उसकी जीभ को काटकर आधा कर दिया गया है और उसे एक नया जीवन प्राप्त हुआ है। अपराजित लोधी नामक वो नवजात जन्म के बाद से ही मेक्रोग्लोसिया नामक बीमारी से पीड़ित हो गया था। इस बीमारी में बच्चो की जीभ असामान्य रूप से बहुत लंबी हो जाती है।
