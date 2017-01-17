आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

'जानलेवा जीभ' से खतरे में आई जान, यूं बचा नवजात

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 02:38 PM IST
an infant with a giant tongue

मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर में एक बच्चे ने काफी लंबी जीभ के साथ जन्म लिया था। डॉक्टरों का मानना था कि इतनी बड़ी जीभ के साथ उसका ज्यादा दिन जिंदा रहना मुश्किल होगा लेकिन अब उसकी जीभ को काटकर आधा कर दिया गया है और उसे एक नया जीवन प्राप्त हुआ है। अपराजित लोधी नामक वो नवजात जन्म के बाद से ही मेक्रोग्लोसिया नामक बीमारी से पीड़ित हो गया था। इस बीमारी में बच्चो की जीभ असामान्य रूप से बहुत लंबी हो जाती है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bizarre news hatke khabar

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Viewed

कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए

Woman Found British Bigfoot When She Was Walking In Jungle
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस शख्स ने मगरमच्छ को बनाया था अपना जिगरी यार...

a man and a crocodile friendship
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यहां इंसान जानवरों के पिंजरे में है रहने को मजबूर....

people in this city lives in animal cage
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿