Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

चूहे की पिटाई का वीडियो हो रहा वायरल, किया था ये गुनाह

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 12:48 PM IST
video being viral of a rat who is beating after tied with a jar

आपने कभी चूहे की पिटाई जैसी कोई अजीबोगरीब बात सुनी है..? नहीं सुनी तो ये खबरे पढ़ें। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया पर चूहे की पिटाई वाला एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इसे कर्नाटक के मैसूर में बनाया गया है। 



 

Comments

Browse By Tags

वीडियो वायरल चूहे वीडियो की धड़कन माउस More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

50 साल बेड़ियों में बांधकर रखा गया ये हाथी, दर्दभरी कहानी रुला देगी आपको

this elephant chained for fifty years
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मछली में दिखा 'भगवान' का चेहरा, फोटो हो रही वायरल

A fish face look like jesus
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ये हैं दुनिया का सबसे बदसूरत कुत्ता, जीत चुका खिताब

This is the winning title of worlds ugliest dog
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!