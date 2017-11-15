बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस पत्थर में है जान, यहां लोग खाते हैं इसका मांस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Amazing Animals
›
This rock is alive found here
{"_id":"5a0c356d4f1c1bca678bb9d8","slug":"this-rock-is-alive-found-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:45 PM IST
अगर कोई आपको ये कहे कि पत्थर में भी जान होती है तो आप उसकी इस बात पर हंस देंगे। लेकिन जनाब यहां कुछ ऐसा ही है। वाकयी एक पत्थर ऐसा भी है जिसे काटो तो खून निकलने लगता है। इसका मतलब है कि इस पत्थर में जान है। ये कोई कहानी नहीं है, बल्कि हकीकत है। इन्हें कोई भी चोट लगती है तो इनसे खून बहने लगता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0ae3964f1c1b6a678bb95c","slug":"villagers-living-with-fear-of-a-lamb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a02a6724f1c1bb6678ba2e4","slug":"this-elephant-chained-for-fifty-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a0a91a54f1c1bce408b697d","slug":"video-being-viral-of-a-rat-who-is-beating-after-tied-with-a-jar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0942\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!