ये हैं दुनिया का सबसे बदसूरत कुत्ता, जीत चुका खिताब
आजतक आपने उन कुत्तों के बारे में सुना होगा जो सबसे ज्यादा वफादार होते हैं या सबसे खूबसूरत व ताकतवर और अनोखे होते हैं लेकिन आज हम आपको ऐसे कुत्ते के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो खूबसूरत नहीं बल्कि सबसे ज्यादा बदसूरत दिखाई देता है।
