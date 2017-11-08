बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
50 साल बेड़ियों में बांधकर रखा गया ये हाथी, दर्दभरी कहानी रुला देगी आपको
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Amazing Animals
›
this elephant chained for fifty years
{"_id":"5a02a6724f1c1bb6678ba2e4","slug":"this-elephant-chained-for-fifty-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:19 AM IST
ये है जुल्म की एक ऐसी दास्तान जिसे सुनकर आपकी आंखें भर आएंगी। एक बेजुबान जानवर पर इस कदर जुल्म ढहाया गया कि जिसकी कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती। इस बेजुबान को उम्र कैद से भी बदतर सजा दी गई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59fedc154f1c1bf3538bb3e3","slug":"dog-doing-worship-video-going-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59fd61934f1c1b6d548bac4d","slug":"fact-file-says-mostly-male-elephants-killed-due-to-negligence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932: \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59e46cc84f1c1b69678b5e92","slug":"three-fisherman-become-crorepati-when-he-found-whale-fish-vomit-in-oman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940, \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0909\u0917\u0932\u093e \u092e\u091b\u0941\u0906\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
सोमवार, 16 अक्टूबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!