बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस कुत्ते का है अजीबोगरीब शौक, बंद कमरे में देखता है ऐसी फिल्म
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Amazing Animals
›
This dog has strange hobbie watches horror movies in closed rooms
{"_id":"5a0c39be4f1c1bd9538bd5b5","slug":"this-dog-has-strange-hobbie-watches-horror-movies-in-closed-rooms","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:45 PM IST
किसी जानवर के बारे में कभी सुना है कि उसे फिल्में देखना बेहद पसंद है..? शायद ही आपने ऐसा सुना हो। लेकिन ये कुत्ता तो ऐसा अजीबोगरीब शौक रखता है। आप भी इसे देखकर हैरान रह जाएंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0ae3964f1c1b6a678bb95c","slug":"villagers-living-with-fear-of-a-lamb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a02a6724f1c1bb6678ba2e4","slug":"this-elephant-chained-for-fifty-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a0a91a54f1c1bce408b697d","slug":"video-being-viral-of-a-rat-who-is-beating-after-tied-with-a-jar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0942\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!