आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इंसान तो इंसान...जानवर भी! ये तस्वीरें मुस्कुराने को कर देंगी मजबूर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 10:26 AM IST
These Pictures Of Animals Will Make You Go ROFL

इंसानों की फनी फोटोज तो आप सभी ने खूब देखी होंगी। लेकिन क्या कभी पक्षियों और जानवरों की ऐसी फोटोज देखीं हैं जो आपको हंसने को मजबूर कर दें। जानें-माने फोटोग्राफर्स द्वारा खींची गई ये तस्वीरें इतनी मजेदार हैं कि आप चाह कर भी अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। आप भी देखिए यह तस्वीरें और दिल खोल कर हंसिए...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

weird stories weird wedding

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Viewed

इंसान तो इंसान...जानवर भी! ये तस्वीरें मुस्कुराने को कर देंगी मजबूर

These Pictures Of Animals Will Make You Go ROFL
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

4 साल से ये गाय रोकती है एक बस का रास्ता, वजह जान दुनिया भर में हुई कवरेज

cow escorts the bus driver that killed her calf
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

जमीन से निकल रही हैं पौधों की अनोखी जड़ें, तस्वीरें हैरान कर देंगी

Human-shaped fleeceflower roots
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

VIDEO: केकड़े का चुंबन करना चाहा, हो गया ये हाल

A Crab Caught Man's Tongue As Adventure Goes Horribly Wrong
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सोई हुई लड़कियों को गंदे तरीके से उठाते हैं लड़के, देखिए जापान का अजीब गेम शो

Weird Game Show Of Japan Where Women Sleeps Cutely
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

OMG: इस शो में शामिल होने की शर्त ही है निर्वस्त्र होना

New Show Undressed Hits Australian TV As Couples Strip Off Their Clothes
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top