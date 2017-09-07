Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

घर के बेसमेंट में मिला सांप, हुई इतनी खुशी कि उसे पाल लिया

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 09:21 AM IST
man found python in basement name it t swift python

घर में सांप निकलने की बातें तो आपने अक्सर सुनी होंगी। सांप को देखते ही लोग घबरा जाते हैं और तुरंत उसे घर से बाहर करने की सोचते हैं लेकिन एक कैनेडियन के घर में जब एक अजगर घुस गया तो उस घर के मालिक पीटर ने उसे वहां से हटाने की बजाय उसे पाल लिया।

पढ़ें- इस घर के फ्रिज में घात लगाए बैठा था सांप, अनजाने में लड़के ने खोल दिया दरवाजा और...

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

python snake

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Most Viewed

15 लड़कों ने एक गधे के साथ कर डाला ऐसा काम, खुद की जान पर आ गई आफत

Donkey gang raped allegedly by 15 teens in Morocco later found to be rabies infected
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

उस रात बाहर सो रहा होता कोई गांव वाला तो नहीं बच पाती उसकी जान, देखें यह खौफनाक वीडियो

12 Lions Entered Rampara village in Amreli in Gujarat from Gir sanctuary
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अरे बाप रे! डेढ़ साल के बच्चे के काटने से मर गया जहरीला सांप

Toddler Killed Wolf Snake at Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh
  • बुधवार, 16 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

तालाब में तैरती दिखी रहस्यमयी चीज, इंसानों के दिमाग जैसी मिलती है शक्ल

A mysterious Brain Like blob found in canada
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

Your Story has been saved!