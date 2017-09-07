घर के बेसमेंट में मिला सांप, हुई इतनी खुशी कि उसे पाल लिया
घर में सांप निकलने की बातें तो आपने अक्सर सुनी होंगी। सांप को देखते ही लोग घबरा जाते हैं और तुरंत उसे घर से बाहर करने की सोचते हैं लेकिन एक कैनेडियन के घर में जब एक अजगर घुस गया तो उस घर के मालिक पीटर ने उसे वहां से हटाने की बजाय उसे पाल लिया।
