इस शातिर चिड़िया को चोरी करते देख छूट जाएगी आपकी हंसी

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:33 PM IST
Hilarious moment a shoplifting seagull steals a bag of Walkers crisps watch video

जरा सोचिए, आप एक स्टोर में सामान खरीदने पहुंचे, तभी आपकी नजर एक सीगल (समुद्र की चिड़िया) पर पड़ जाए जो दबे पांव स्टोर में घुसे, सबकी नजरें चुराकर चोरी करे और फरार भी हो जाए पर कोई उसे रोकने में सक्षम न हो!


पढ़ें- बेसमेंट में मिला ये खतरनाक जीव, खुशी के मारे बना लिया घर का सदस्य

Your Story has been saved!