Here is the reason Why bats Hang on trees
क्या तुम बता सकते हो कि कौन सा प्राणी है, जो पेड़ पर उल्टा लटक कर रहता है? तो जवाब है चमगादड़। लटके रहने से चमगादड़ आसानी से उड़ान भर सकता है। अन्य पक्षियों की तरह यह जमीन से उड़ान नहीं भर पाता, क्योंकि इसका पंख भरपूर उठान नहीं देता है।
