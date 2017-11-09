Download App
देखने में छाते जैसा लगता है ये समुद्री जीव, धागे समान रेशे से कर लेता है सबसे तेज शिकार 

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 08:21 AM IST
Creature who looks like an umbrella The fastest Vicious hunter jellyfish

जानते है ये कौनसा समुद्री प्राणी है..? जिसका शरीर देखने में एकदम छाते जैसा लगता है? आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि इतना सामान्य सा दिखने वाला ये जीव समुद्र का सबसे शातिर शिकारी है...


 

hunting sea creatures vicious hunters jellyfish

