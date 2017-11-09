बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखने में छाते जैसा लगता है ये समुद्री जीव, धागे समान रेशे से कर लेता है सबसे तेज शिकार
{"_id":"5a041d4e4f1c1b72548bbe3c","slug":"creature-who-looks-like-an-umbrella-the-fastest-vicious-hunter-jellyfish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0935, \u0927\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0947\u0936\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 08:21 AM IST
जानते है ये कौनसा समुद्री प्राणी है..? जिसका शरीर देखने में एकदम छाते जैसा लगता है? आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि इतना सामान्य सा दिखने वाला ये जीव समुद्र का सबसे शातिर शिकारी है...
