मछली में दिखा 'भगवान' का चेहरा, फोटो हो रही वायरल

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 09:17 AM IST
A fish face look like jesus

इंग्लैंड की एक महिला ने एक मछली का फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। आप भी अगर ये तस्वीर देखेंगे तो हैरान रह जाएंगे। महिला  ने दावा किया है कि इस मछली में उसे 'God' का चेहरा नजर आया है।   

 

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
