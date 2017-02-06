आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

सिर दर्द से बेहाल थी लड़की, दिमाग में दिखा कुछ ऐसा कि डॉक्टर भी हुए सन्न

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:43 PM IST
Alive Cockroach Found In Woman's Head In Tamil Nadu

एक सिरदर्द कितना भयानक रूप ले सकता है, यह हाल ही में चेन्नई में देखने को मिला। वहां एक औरत के सिर में इतना तेज दर्द उठा कि जब वो डॉक्टर के पास इलाज के लिए पहुंची, तो असलियत जानकर उसके होश ही उड़ गए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

weird stories weird wedding

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

Most Viewed

टमाटर का जूस लाई थी औरत, डिब्बा खोलते ही उड़ गए होश

Woman Found A Fetus In Aldi Tomato Juice Can
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पति पत्नी को थी बच्चे की उम्मीद, गर्भ से निकला कुछ ऐसा, आप विश्वास नहीं करेंगे

Woman In Zimbabwe Gave Birth To A Frog Like Baby
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मर चुकी बच्ची के साथ मां बाप ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पढ़कर रो देंगे आप

Parents Spent 16 Days With Dead Newborn Daughter
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

इस शख्स के पेट में था कुछ ऐसा, वजन से ही मर जाए कोई

Man In America Got Operated After Found 64 Kg Tumour
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top