सिर दर्द से बेहाल थी लड़की, दिमाग में दिखा कुछ ऐसा कि डॉक्टर भी हुए सन्न
Alive Cockroach Found In Woman's Head In Tamil Nadu
{"_id":"58981faa4f1c1b945237833b","slug":"alive-cockroach-found-in-woman-s-head-in-tamil-nadu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:43 PM IST
एक सिरदर्द कितना भयानक रूप ले सकता है, यह हाल ही में चेन्नई में देखने को मिला। वहां एक औरत के सिर में इतना तेज दर्द उठा कि जब वो डॉक्टर के पास इलाज के लिए पहुंची, तो असलियत जानकर उसके होश ही उड़ गए।
