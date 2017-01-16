Home
जानवर और इंसान की दोस्ती की मिसाले तो सदियों से चलती आ रही हैं लेकिन एक मगरमच्छ और एक मछुआरे की दोस्ती ने इस मिसाल पर जोरदार मुहर लगाई थी। जी हां गिलबर्टो नामक एक मछुआरे और पोचो नामक एक मगरमच्छ की दोस्ती की इन तस्वीरों को देखकर आप का दिल भी खुश हो जाएगा।
