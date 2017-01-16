आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इस शख्स ने मगरमच्छ को बनाया था अपना जिगरी यार...

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:51 PM IST
a man and a crocodile friendship

जानवर और इंसान की दोस्ती की मिसाले तो सदियों से चलती आ रही हैं लेकिन एक मगरमच्छ और एक मछुआरे की दोस्ती ने इस मिसाल पर जोरदार मुहर लगाई थी। जी हां गिलबर्टो नामक एक मछुआरे और पोचो नामक एक मगरमच्छ की दोस्ती की इन तस्वीरों को देखकर आप का दिल भी खुश हो जाएगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bizarre news weird news

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Viewed

कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए

Woman Found British Bigfoot When She Was Walking In Jungle
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यहां इंसान जानवरों के पिंजरे में है रहने को मजबूर....

people in this city lives in animal cage
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अपने कुत्ते को बचाने के लिए कंगारू से भिड़ा मालिक, देखें लड़ाई में कौन जीता

Man Slaps Kangaroo To Save His Pet Dog
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी के साथ आलिया ने किया कुछ ऐसा, महेश भट्ट ने खींची फोटो

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी के साथ आलिया ने किया कुछ ऐसा, महेश भट्ट ने खींची फोटो

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

﻿