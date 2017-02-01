बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पेट दर्द की शिकायत थी, पेट से निकाला कुछ ऐसा, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगी फोटोज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
2 Meter Long Tapeworm Pulled Out Of A Man's Stomach
{"_id":"589193bb4f1c1b2f3de82979","slug":"2-meter-long-tapeworm-pulled-out-of-a-man-s-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:46 PM IST
दिल्ली में 48 साल का एक आदमी के पेट से कुछ ऐसा निकला है जिसे देख कर डॉक्टर सहित हर कोई हैरान है। डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि उन्होंने इससे पहले ऐसा कभी नहीं देखा। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए आखिर क्या निकला इस आदमी के पेट से
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589193bb4f1c1b2f3de82979","slug":"2-meter-long-tapeworm-pulled-out-of-a-man-s-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"588af09d4f1c1b380fcf5337","slug":"woman-claims-to-cure-blindness-by-licking-her-tongue-into-eye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u093e\u092a\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924! \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947?","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"588c2e504f1c1ba333cf7518","slug":"bride-disgusted-her-face-when-groom-tried-to-kiss-her-in-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58917b5b4f1c1b4a40e8020c","slug":"a-ball-python-got-stuck-in-woman-s-ear-piercing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58907dc44f1c1b8a17e815eb","slug":"india-s-biggest-dwarf-family-consist-11-dwarf-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58905ce74f1c1b313de81aa1","slug":"people-in-hong-kong-are-forced-to-live-in-coffin-homes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"589041f24f1c1b691ae802b8","slug":"human-barbie-doll-valeria-lukyanava-shut-down-trolls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top