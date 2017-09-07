Download App
इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकती है Tata Nexon, जानिए कब और कितने पैसों में करें बुकिंग

विशाल अहलावत

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:43 PM IST
Tata Nexon Launch Date: Bookings to start officially on 11 September

टाटा मोटर्स इसी महीने Nexon SUV कार को लॉन्च करने जा रही है। कंपनी ने इसकी बुकिंग की तारीख और कीमत को लेकर जानकारी जारी की है। यह कंपनी की पहली सबकॉम्पैक्ट SUV कार है। इसका मुकाबला मारुति सुजुकी विटारा ब्रेजा से होगा। कंपनी ने इस कार को Tata Zest और Bolt के प्लेटफॉर्म पर ही तैयार किया है। हालांकि इसमें नया डिजाइन और कई नए फीचर्स जोड़े हैं जो पहले इस सेग्मेंट में नहीं दिए गए थे। 

tata nexon launch date

क्रैश टेस्ट में Jeep Compass को मिले 5 स्टार, जानिए इस दमदार SUV के फीचर्स

Jeep Compass awarded five stars Rating in Euro NCAP Crash Test
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
