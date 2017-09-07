बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकती है Tata Nexon, जानिए कब और कितने पैसों में करें बुकिंग
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:43 PM IST
टाटा मोटर्स इसी महीने Nexon SUV कार को लॉन्च करने जा रही है। कंपनी ने इसकी बुकिंग की तारीख और कीमत को लेकर जानकारी जारी की है। यह कंपनी की पहली सबकॉम्पैक्ट SUV कार है। इसका मुकाबला मारुति सुजुकी विटारा ब्रेजा से होगा। कंपनी ने इस कार को Tata Zest और Bolt के प्लेटफॉर्म पर ही तैयार किया है। हालांकि इसमें नया डिजाइन और कई नए फीचर्स जोड़े हैं जो पहले इस सेग्मेंट में नहीं दिए गए थे।
