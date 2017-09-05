Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

इस 5-सीटर गाड़ी में पूरी टीम को लेकर मैदान में घूमे MS धोनी, जानिए इसके फीचर्स

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:49 PM IST
MS Dhoni and Indian Cricket Team Polaris Multix Ride in Sri Lanka After 5-0 white wash

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने श्रीलंका को उन्हीं की सरजमीं पर पटखनी देते हुए 5-0 से सीरीज जीती है। मैन ऑफ द सीरीज चुने गए जसप्रीत बुमराह को उनकी शानदार परफॉर्मेंस के लिए Polaris Multix गाड़ी तोहफे के रूप में दी गई। अमेरिकी वाहन निर्माता कंपनी Polaris की Multix एक 3-इन-1 पर्सनल यूटीलिटी व्हीकल है जिसका इस्तेमाल ना सिर्फ परिवार के साथ घूमने के लिए बल्कि भारी-भरकम सामान ले जाने के लिए भी किया जा सकता है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ms dhoni polaris multix

शिवसेना भड़की

मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में अनदेखी से शिवसेना नाराज, संजय राउत बोले- NDA की हुई मौत

Shiv sena is angry after cabinet ministers reshuffle, calls urgent meeting

Most Viewed

योगी के बाद महिंद्रा हुई किसानों पर मेहरबान, उछल पड़ेंगे किसान

mahindra launches JIVO-A small tractor platform
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

यह गाड़ी करेगी आतंकियों का नाश, सुरक्षित रहेंगे हमारे जवान

Ashok leyland manufactured new vehicle for our army forces
  • शनिवार, 29 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

Audi may Launch Electric Cars in India by 2020
  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : गणपति बप्पा मोरया इन फ़िल्मी गानों संग

famous hindi poet harivansh rai bachchan poem kya karu samvedna lekar tumhari best of bachchan
इरशाद

हरिवंश राय बच्चन : क्या करूँ संवेदना लेकर तुम्हारी?

top ganesh chaturthi stuti best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 10 गणेश वंदनाओं से भक्ति सागर में गोते लगाएं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!