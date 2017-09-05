इस 5-सीटर गाड़ी में पूरी टीम को लेकर मैदान में घूमे MS धोनी, जानिए इसके फीचर्स
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने श्रीलंका को उन्हीं की सरजमीं पर पटखनी देते हुए 5-0 से सीरीज जीती है। मैन ऑफ द सीरीज चुने गए जसप्रीत बुमराह को उनकी शानदार परफॉर्मेंस के लिए Polaris Multix गाड़ी तोहफे के रूप में दी गई। अमेरिकी वाहन निर्माता कंपनी Polaris की Multix एक 3-इन-1 पर्सनल यूटीलिटी व्हीकल है जिसका इस्तेमाल ना सिर्फ परिवार के साथ घूमने के लिए बल्कि भारी-भरकम सामान ले जाने के लिए भी किया जा सकता है।
