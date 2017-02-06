आपका शहर Close

मिलिए देश में बिकने वाली टॉप टेन कारों से

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 02:00 PM IST
top ten selling cars in India

क्या आपको पता है कि अपने देश में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारें कौन सी हैं। अगर नहीं पता है तो कोई बात नहीं आइए आपको उन 10 कारों से रूबरू करवा देते हैं जो भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से एक हैं। हालांकि आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी इन टॉप टेन कारों में जनवरी 2017 के बिक्री डेटा कि अनुसार मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया की 8 कारें शामिल हैं। दो और कारें देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी ऑटो निर्माता कंपनी हुंडई इंडिया की हैं। 

