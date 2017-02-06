बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिलिए देश में बिकने वाली टॉप टेन कारों से
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Auto News
›
top ten selling cars in India
{"_id":"58982d6a4f1c1b945237838f","slug":"top-ten-selling-cars-in-maru-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 02:00 PM IST
क्या आपको पता है कि अपने देश में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारें कौन सी हैं। अगर नहीं पता है तो कोई बात नहीं आइए आपको उन 10 कारों से रूबरू करवा देते हैं जो भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से एक हैं। हालांकि आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी इन टॉप टेन कारों में जनवरी 2017 के बिक्री डेटा कि अनुसार मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया की 8 कारें शामिल हैं। दो और कारें देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी ऑटो निर्माता कंपनी हुंडई इंडिया की हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58982d6a4f1c1b945237838f","slug":"top-ten-selling-cars-in-maru-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"588c8d164f1c1bbd7ecf7c6e","slug":"cheapest-bikes-on-earth-you-can-buy-the-bike-in-40-thousand-rupees-budget","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a ","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"58903cda4f1c1b2f3de819dc","slug":"best-options-in-automatic-car-list-of-hatchback","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092a\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"589809ee4f1c1b8a523781ee","slug":"maruti-suzuki-owns-the-half-of-the-automobile-market-share","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"58974b274f1c1b4a40e83ca7","slug":"maruti-suzuki-stopped-production-of-celerio-diesel-from-jan-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5878de304f1c1b7840ba955a","slug":"maruti-suzuki-india-launched-new-premium-urban-compact-vehicle-ignis-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 IGNIS, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5880a4c64f1c1b9a25efe238","slug":"first-driving-review-of-maruti-suzuki-ignis","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Maruti Suzuki Ignis: \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0936","category":{"title":"Car Review","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","slug":"car-review"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top