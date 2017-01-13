आपका शहर Close

18 जनवरी को टाटा लांच करेगी अपनी प्रीमियम SUV HEXA

अमित द्विवेदी / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 09:25 PM IST
Tata motors will launch its premium SUV Hexa on 18th jan

मारुति सुजुकी इग्निस के ठीक बाद टाटा मोटर्स भी अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित एसयूवी हेक्‍सा को बाजार में पेश करने जा रही है। ढेर सारी खूबियों से भरी हेक्‍सा सीधे तौर पर महिंद्रा एक्‍सयूवी को टक्‍कर देगी। लेकिन गुणवत्‍ता के लिहाज से टाटा ने इस गाडी को बेहतरीन अंदाज में तैयार किया है। लोगों को उम्‍मीद है कि इसकी कीमत 16 से 22 लाख रुपये के बीच में होगी। आइए लांचिंग से पहले आपको इसकी कुछ खूबियों से रूबरू करवा देते हैं।

