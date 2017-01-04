आपका शहर Close

टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई जेनन योद्धा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 01:11 PM IST
tata launches xenon yodha

टाटा ने नए साल पर कमर्शियल व्हीकल सेगममेंट में एक नई गाड़ी जेनन योद्धा लॉन्च की है। कंपनी ने बॉलीवुड स्टार अक्षय कुमार को इस गाड़ी का ब्रांड एंबेसडर बनाया है।

Write a Comment

टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई जेनन योद्धा

tata launches xenon yodha
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
2017 में आने वाली हैं ये 10 सबसे बेहतरीन कार

These 10 best car will come in 2017
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
नए साल पर टाटा देगी दमदार तोहफा, लॉन्च होगी Xenon Yodha

tata xenon yodha launching on january 3
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
