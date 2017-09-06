Nissan ने पेश की नए जमाने की इलेक्ट्रिक कार, एक बार चार्ज होकर दौड़ेगी 400 किमी
New generation Nissan Leaf Electric car unveiled with Updates, can go up to 400 Km in Single Charge
2010 में Leaf इलेक्ट्रिक कार लॉन्च करने वाली जापान की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी निसान इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल सेग्मेंट में सबसे तेजी से उभर रही है। लॉन्चिंग के बाद से निसान लीफ की दुनियाभर में 2.8 लाख यूनिट बेची जा चुकी हैं। इसने शेवरले वॉल्ट, टोयोटा Prius प्लग-इन हाइब्रिड और BMW i3 जैसी इलेक्ट्रिक कारों को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है। अब निसान ने अपनी इस कार को कई बड़े बदलाव के साथ पेश किया है। नए जमाने की निसान लीफ में बिलकुल नया डिजाइन, बेहतर तकनीक और पुराने मॉडल के मुकाबले ज्यादा चलने की क्षमता दी गई है। इस कार को जापान में ग्लोबली पेश किया गया है।
