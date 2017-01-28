आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बिना पिट गर्ल के मोटरस्पोर्ट की कल्पना अधूरी, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 04:28 PM IST
Motorsport girls are very popular around the world

पिट गर्ल, ग्रिल गर्ल या फिर मोटरस्पोर्ट गर्ल बोलें, ये सब एक ही टर्म पर आकर खत्म होते हैं और वह है मोटरस्पोर्ट। विदेशों में लोकप्रिय मोटरस्पोर्ट की झलक लोगों को अब भारत में इसलिए देखने को मिल रही है क्योंकि यहां पर भी अब बीआईसी के रूप में एक अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर का ट्रैक है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

motorsport pit girls

ट्रंप कार्ड

सात मुस्लिम देश के लोगों के लिए अमेरिका के दरवाजे बंद

Pakistani will not enter into the US without Security checks

Most Viewed

40 हजार में भी खरीद सकते हैं बाइक, ये हैं विकल्प

cheapest bikes on earth, you can buy the bike in 40 thousand rupees budget
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये बसें नहीं करेंगी प्रदूषण, टाटा मोटर्स ने अपनी नयी बसों से दुनिया को दिखाई तकनीकि पावर

Tata motors launches Hybrid and electric busses
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बिना पिट गर्ल के मोटरस्पोर्ट की कल्पना अधूरी, देखें तस्वीरें

Motorsport girls are very popular around the world
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top