लेम्बोर्गिनी से लेकर फरारी तक, विदेशों में पुलिस को मिलती हैं ये तेज रफ्तार कार

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:04 AM IST
Lamborghini to Ferrari here are 5 Fastest Police Supercars From Around The World

भारत में भले ही पुलिस वालों को अपाचे, पल्सर जैसी बाइक और इनोवा जैसी कारें दी जाती हों, लेकिन दुनिया में कई ऐसे देश हैं जहां पुलिसवालों के पास लेम्बोर्गिनी और फरारी जैसी सुपरकार होती है। इस मामले में दुबई की पुलिस सबसे आगे है। यहां हम ऐसे ही कुछ देशों के पुलिस वालों की सुपरकारों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं।

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
