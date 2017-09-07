Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

घर पर ही ऐसे ठीक करें कार का डेंट, नहीं आएगा कोई खर्च

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 05:16 PM IST
How to Remove Car Dents Yourself at Home Without Spending Money

कार में लगा डेंट कई बार शरीर में लगी चोट से भी ज्यादा दुख देता है। इस डेंट को दुकान पर ठीक कराने ले जाएं तो खर्चा काफी आ जाता है। इसलिए हम आपको ऐसे तरीकों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिनके जरिए आप घर पर ही कार के डेंट को ठीक कर सकते हैं। और इसके लिए आपका कोई खर्च भी नहीं आएगा। हालांकि ये तरीके कार के कुछ ही स्थानों पर काम कर पाएंगे। आइए जानते हैं इन तरीकों के बारे में

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

remove car dents automobile

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Viewed

हुंडई ने एलीट आई-20 में जोड़ा नया फीचर, आपको पसंद आएगा

Hyundai Elite i20 Automatic And Updated Asta (O) Variant Prices Revealed!
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

कार में कर रहे हैं फोन चार्ज तो ना करें ये गलती, कम टाइम में फुल हो जाएगी बैटरी

Things to Keep in Mind While Charging Smartphone in Car
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

Your Story has been saved!