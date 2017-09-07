घर पर ही ऐसे ठीक करें कार का डेंट, नहीं आएगा कोई खर्च
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Car Diary
›
How to Remove Car Dents Yourself at Home Without Spending Money{"_id":"59b133254f1c1be37f8b4b94","slug":"how-to-remove-car-dents-yourself-at-home-without-spending-money","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
कार में लगा डेंट कई बार शरीर में लगी चोट से भी ज्यादा दुख देता है। इस डेंट को दुकान पर ठीक कराने ले जाएं तो खर्चा काफी आ जाता है। इसलिए हम आपको ऐसे तरीकों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिनके जरिए आप घर पर ही कार के डेंट को ठीक कर सकते हैं। और इसके लिए आपका कोई खर्च भी नहीं आएगा। हालांकि ये तरीके कार के कुछ ही स्थानों पर काम कर पाएंगे। आइए जानते हैं इन तरीकों के बारे में
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.