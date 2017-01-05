बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है तेज और समझदार कार, एक बार चार्ज होने पर चलती है 400 किलोमीटर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Car Diary
›
faraday future unveils super fast electric car FF91
{"_id":"586e48284f1c1ba37815aa63","slug":"faraday-future-unveils-super-fast-electric-car-ff91","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 400 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 07:02 PM IST
इलेक्ट्रिक कार निर्माता कंपनी फैराडे फ्यूचर ने कई खूबियों से लैस अपनी पहली कार FF91 को पेश किया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586ca52a4f1c1b0f78159e6b","slug":"tata-launches-xenon-yodha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"586b588f4f1c1bc65215918d","slug":"these-10-best-car-will-come-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5864f0354f1c1b132ceec3c4","slug":"tata-xenon-yodha-launching-on-january-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 Xenon Yodha","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top