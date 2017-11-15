बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत बाइक, कीमत ऑडी और मर्सिडीज जितनी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Car Diary
›
Ducati Panigale V4 voted Most Beautiful Bike at EICMA 2017
{"_id":"5a0bdd014f1c1b6e548bd1ef","slug":"ducati-panigale-v4-voted-most-beautiful-bike-at-eicma-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0911\u0921\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0921\u0940\u091c \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:51 AM IST
तकनीक और फैशन के इस दौर में ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में भी एक से एक मॉडल लॉन्च किए जा रहे हैं। क्रूजर बाइक से लेकर स्पोर्ट्स बाइक तक, कंपनियां इनके दमदार इंजन के साथ लुक पर भी खासा ध्यान देती हैं। लेकिन क्या आपने दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत बाइक को देखा है?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0523c84f1c1bd7538bc670","slug":"2017-ford-ecosport-price-comparison-with-vitara-brezza-tata-nexon-honda-wr-v-and-mahindra-tuv300","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0907\u0915\u094b\u0938\u094d\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a03d7b34f1c1b87698ba423","slug":"2017-ford-ecosport-facelift-launching-in-india-today-expected-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 Ford EcoSport \u092b\u0947\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a05393f4f1c1bd0408b5b25","slug":"lamborghini-to-ferrari-here-are-5-fastest-police-supercars-from-around-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0947\u092e\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a0bca0c4f1c1b9e678bb9e2","slug":"2018-kawasaki-versys-650-launched-price-specification-and-features","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0940 650cc \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 6.50 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a0acf044f1c1bca678bb5b5","slug":"childrens-day-bollywood-actor-saif-ali-khan-gift-jeep-grand-cherokee-srt-to-his-son-taimur","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 1.07 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930, 4 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 100kmph \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5a0baf594f1c1bf4688bb4c6","slug":"jaguar-started-local-assembly-for-suv-f-pace-price-dropped-by-13-lakhs","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 SUV \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 13 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u094c\u0924\u0940, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!