Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत बाइक, कीमत ऑडी और मर्सिडीज जितनी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:51 AM IST
Ducati Panigale V4 voted Most Beautiful Bike at EICMA 2017

तकनीक और फैशन के इस दौर में ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में भी एक से एक मॉडल लॉन्च किए जा रहे हैं। क्रूजर बाइक से लेकर स्पोर्ट्स बाइक तक, कंपनियां इनके दमदार इंजन के साथ लुक पर भी खासा ध्यान देती हैं। लेकिन क्या आपने दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत बाइक को देखा है?

Comments

Browse By Tags

ducati ducati bike ducati panigale ducati panigale v4

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

2017 फोर्ड इकोस्पोर्ट खरीदने से पहले पढ़ लीजिए दूसरी एसयूवी कारों से कीमत की तुलना

2017 Ford Ecosport Price Comparison with Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V And Mahindra TUV300
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आज लॉन्च होगी Ford EcoSport फेसलिफ्ट, ये हो सकती है कीमत

2017 Ford EcoSport facelift Launching in India today: Expected Price and Features
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

लेम्बोर्गिनी से लेकर फरारी तक, विदेशों में पुलिस को मिलती हैं ये तेज रफ्तार कार

Lamborghini to Ferrari here are 5 Fastest Police Supercars From Around The World
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

कावासाकी ने लॉन्च की 650cc की दमदार बाइक, कीमत 6.50 लाख रुपए

2018 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched: Price, Specification and Features
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सैफ अली खान ने खरीदी 1.07 करोड़ की कार, 4 सेकेंड में पकड़ती है 100kmph की रफ्तार

Childrens Day: Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Gift Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT to his son Taimur
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस SUV कार की कीमत में हो गई है 13 लाख की कटौती, अभी जानिए फीचर्स

Jaguar started local assembly for SUV F-Pace, Price Dropped by 13 Lakhs
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!