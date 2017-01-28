40 हजार में भी खरीद सकते हैं बाइक, ये हैं विकल्प

Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Car Diary
›
cheapest bikes on earth, you can buy the bike in 40 thousand rupees budget{"_id":"588c8d164f1c1bbd7ecf7c6e","slug":"cheapest-bikes-on-earth-you-can-buy-the-bike-in-40-thousand-rupees-budget","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a ","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
देश में सबकुछ बदला लेकिन युवाओं की चाहत में एक चीज कॉमन रह गई और वो है मोटरसाइकिल। हर युवा चाहता है कि उसके पास एक मोटरसाइकिल हो खासकरके जब वह कॉलेज में पढ़ाई कर रहा होता है। लेकिन अभी भी बहुत से ऐसे लोग हैं जो अपना सपना कम बजट के वजह से पूरा नहीं कर पाते। यह आलेख आपके काम आ सकता है अगर आप 40 हजार रुपये के बजट वाली मोटरसाइकिल खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.