TVS Victor प्रीमियम एडिशन लॉन्च, 72 kmpl का माइलेज देगी 55 हजार की ये बाइक
{"_id":"59b2344d4f1c1bf07f8b4f00","slug":"tvs-victor-premium-edition-with-72-kmpl-mileage-launched-at-rs-55065","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"TVS Victor \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e\u093f\u092f\u092e \u090f\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, 72 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 55 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:40 AM IST
देश में फेस्टिव सीजन को देखते हुए दुपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी टीवीएस ने Victor Premium Edition लॉन्च की है। कंपनी ने इस बाइक की कीमत 55,065 रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) रखी है।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
