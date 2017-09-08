Download App
kavya kavya

TVS Victor प्रीमियम एडिशन लॉन्च, 72 kmpl का माइलेज देगी 55 हजार की ये बाइक

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:40 AM IST
TVS Victor Premium Edition with 72 kmpl mileage Launched at Rs. 55065

देश में फेस्टिव सीजन को देखते हुए दुपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी टीवीएस ने Victor Premium Edition लॉन्च की है। कंपनी ने इस बाइक की कीमत 55,065 रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) रखी है। 

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

