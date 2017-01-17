आपका शहर Close

मिलिए नई नवेली ग्लैमर से और जानिए इसकी खासियत

ऑटो डेस्‍क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्‍ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 11:55 AM IST
This is all new Hero Glamour, this is stunning and powerful for daily commuting

हीरो मोटोकार्प ने हौंडा से अलग होने के बाद अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाई है। कंपनी जहां एक ओर अपने पोर्टफोलियो के विस्तार पर जोर दे रही है तो वहीं मोटरस्पोर्ट पर भी कंपनी का खासा ध्यान है। अर्जेंटीना में लांच हुई न्यू ग्लैमर का अंदाज एकदम जुदा है आइए आपको इससे रूबरू करवाते हैं और जानते हैं कि नई ग्लैमर में क्या है खासः-

hero motocorp new glamour

