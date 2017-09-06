1 हजार रुपए महीना देकर आपकी हो जाएगी TVS Sport बाइक, 95kmpl का देगी माइलेज
अगर आप शानदार माइलेज वाली बाइक खरीदना चाहते हैं और आपका बजट कम है तो चिंता मत कीजिए। हम आपको ऐसे ऑफर के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिसमें आप एक हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह देकर टीवीएस की सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज वाली मोटरसाइकिल अपनी बना सकते हैं।
