लॉन्च हुई भारत की पहली 2000सीसी चॉपर मोटरसाइकिल, लुक ऐसा कि कोई भी फिदा हो जाए
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:28 AM IST
भारत की प्रीमियम बाइक बनाने वाली कंपनी Avantura Choppers ने भारत की पहली 2000सीसी चॉपर बाइक लॉन्च की हैं। इन बाइक्स को कंपनी ने रुद्र और प्रवेग नाम दिया है।
