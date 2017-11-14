Download App
लॉन्च हुई भारत की पहली 2000सीसी चॉपर मोटरसाइकिल, लुक ऐसा कि कोई भी फिदा हो जाए

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:28 AM IST
Avantura Choppers launched two new 2000cc Rudra and Pravega motorcycle in India

भारत की प्रीमियम बाइक बनाने वाली कंपनी Avantura Choppers ने भारत की पहली 2000सीसी चॉपर बाइक लॉन्च की हैं। इन बाइक्स को कंपनी ने रुद्र और प्रवेग नाम दिया है।

