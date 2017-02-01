बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर चलाते हैं स्कूटर तो जरूर पढ़ें, सुरक्षित रहेंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Bike Diary
›
Automatic scooter riding tips, read and follow
{"_id":"5891782f4f1c1bf13ee80176","slug":"automatic-scooter-riding-tips-read-and-follow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:50 AM IST
ऑटोमेटिक स्कूटर लोगों को इसलिए ज्यादा पसंद आते हैं क्योंकि इनको चलाना बेहद आसान है। सेल्फ लगाया एक्सीलरेट किया और मंजिल की तरफ आराम से निकल पड़े। पिछले कुछ सालों में ऑटोमेटिक स्कूटरों का बाजार बहुत तेजी के साथ बढ़ा है। लेकिन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि ऑटोमेटिक स्कूटर खतरनाक भी हैं अगर इन्हें सही से हैंडल न किया जाए तो। ऐसे ही कुछ टिप्स हम आपके लिए यहां पर लेकर आए हैं। पढ़िए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5891782f4f1c1bf13ee80176","slug":"automatic-scooter-riding-tips-read-and-follow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"588c8d164f1c1bbd7ecf7c6e","slug":"cheapest-bikes-on-earth-you-can-buy-the-bike-in-40-thousand-rupees-budget","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"586e1fb64f1c1b4d5615aabe","slug":"upcoming-bikes-in-year-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5889fbde4f1c1b476fcf5264","slug":"girls-are-more-aware-about-bike-riding-compression-to-male","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0907\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top