आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

अगर चलाते हैं स्कूटर तो जरूर पढ़ें, सुरक्षित रहेंगे

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमित द्विवेदी, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:50 AM IST
Automatic scooter riding tips, read and follow

ऑटोमेटिक स्कूटर लोगों को इसलिए ज्यादा पसंद आते हैं क्योंकि इनको चलाना बेहद आसान है। सेल्फ लगाया एक्सीलरेट किया और मंजिल की तरफ आराम से निकल पड़े। पिछले कुछ सालों में ऑटोमेटिक स्कूटरों का बाजार बहुत तेजी के साथ बढ़ा है। लेकिन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि ऑटोमेटिक स्कूटर खतरनाक भी हैं अगर इन्हें सही से हैंडल न किया जाए तो। ऐसे ही कुछ टिप्स हम आपके लिए यहां पर लेकर आए हैं। पढ़िए। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

अगर चलाते हैं स्कूटर तो जरूर पढ़ें, सुरक्षित रहेंगे

Automatic scooter riding tips, read and follow
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

40 हजार में भी खरीद सकते हैं बाइक, ये हैं विकल्प

cheapest bikes on earth, you can buy the bike in 40 thousand rupees budget
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

2017 में आने वाली हैं ये जानदार बाइक्स

upcoming bikes in year 2017
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

दुपहिया राइडिंग ज्ञान के मामले में महिलाओं ने पुरुषों को पीछे किया

girls are more aware about bike riding compression to male
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top