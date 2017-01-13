आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ये है 400 सीसी वाली सबसे सस्ती मोटरसाइकिल

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमित द्विवेदी/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्‍ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 12:07 PM IST
Bajaj Introduces one of the cheapest 400 cc motorcycle Dominar 400

मोटरसाइकिलों का क्रेज लगातार युवाओं में बढ रहा है जिसका फायदा बाइक मैन्‍यूफैक्‍चर्स को हो रहा है। दुनिया की लगभग सभी दुपहिया कंपनियां भारत में अपने प्रोडक्‍ट उतार चुकी हैं लेकिन हाल ही में बजाज ऑटो ने भारतीय बाजार में 400 सीसी की सबसे सस्‍ती मोटरसाइकिल डोमिनार 400 पेश की है।  

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bajaj dominar 400 bike

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

Most Viewed

ये है 400 सीसी वाली सबसे सस्ती मोटरसाइकिल

Bajaj Introduces one of the cheapest 400 cc motorcycle Dominar 400
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

होंडा लाई ऐसी बाइक, अपने आप बनाए रखेगी बैलेंस

honda showcased self balancing bike in ces
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

2017 में आने वाली हैं ये जानदार बाइक्स

upcoming bikes in year 2017
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

﻿