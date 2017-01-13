बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है 400 सीसी वाली सबसे सस्ती मोटरसाइकिल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Bike Diary
›
Bajaj Introduces one of the cheapest 400 cc motorcycle Dominar 400
{"_id":"587872374f1c1b7f1fba8217","slug":"bajaj-introduces-one-of-the-cheapest-400-cc-motorcycle-dominar-400","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 400 \u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 12:07 PM IST
मोटरसाइकिलों का क्रेज लगातार युवाओं में बढ रहा है जिसका फायदा बाइक मैन्यूफैक्चर्स को हो रहा है। दुनिया की लगभग सभी दुपहिया कंपनियां भारत में अपने प्रोडक्ट उतार चुकी हैं लेकिन हाल ही में बजाज ऑटो ने भारतीय बाजार में 400 सीसी की सबसे सस्ती मोटरसाइकिल डोमिनार 400 पेश की है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587872374f1c1b7f1fba8217","slug":"bajaj-introduces-one-of-the-cheapest-400-cc-motorcycle-dominar-400","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 400 \u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"58738a044f1c1b5e2aba8b32","slug":"honda-showcased-self-balancing-bike-in-ces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"586e1fb64f1c1b4d5615aabe","slug":"upcoming-bikes-in-year-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top