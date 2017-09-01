Download App
kavya kavya

कम पेट्रोल खपत वाली 5 बाइक्स, 99 किमी/ली. तक का देती हैं माइलेज

amarujala.com- Presented By: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 05:50 PM IST
Top 5 Best Mileage bikes with Price and Specifications in India

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिक्री ऐसी बाइक्स की होती है जो किफायती कीमत में उपलब्ध हों और माइलेज में बेहतरीन हों। होंडा मोटरसाइकिल, हीरो मोटोकॉर्प, बजाज और टीवीएस समेत तमाम दिग्गज दुपहिया वाहन कंपनियां भारत में 100-110 सीसी वाली ऐसी बाइक्स की बिक्री करती हैं जो माइलेज में भी अच्छी हैं। ऐसे में यहां हम आपको भारत में सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज वाली 5 बाइक्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। हालांकि ध्यान रहे कि यहां दिया गया माइलेज कंपनी द्वारा जारी किए गए आंकड़ों के आधार पर होगा।

mileage bikes bikes with best mileage

