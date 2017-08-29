बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऐसी-वैसी नहीं लैंबॉर्गिनी और बेंटले जैसी लग्जरी कारों से पेट्रोलिंग करती है दुबई पुलिस
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:41 AM IST
कार की खवाहिश रखने वाले ज्यादातर लोगों का यह सपना होता है कि उनके गराज में बुगाटी वेरॉन या लैंबॉर्गिनी एवेंटाडोर जैसी कार हों। लेकिन क्या कभी इस बारे में आपने सोचा है कि पुलिस के पास ऐसी कार हो सकती है। दुबई पुलिस को पेट्रोलिंग के लिए स्पोर्ट्स कार दी गई हैं। आइए आपकों दिखाते हैं दुबई पुलिस की शानदार कारों का कलेक्शन।
