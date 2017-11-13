दुनिया की सबसे सुरक्षित बस, मिसाइल-बम भी बेअसर, अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट करते हैं इस्तेमाल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Auto News
›
Ground Force One: US president 1.1 Million Dollar armored bus features and interior{"_id":"5a0943c54f1c1bdb538bcc05","slug":"ground-force-one-us-president-1-1-million-dollar-armored-bus-features-and-interior","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0938, \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932-\u092c\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट के पास यात्रा करने के लिए एयर फोर्स वन (विमान) से लेकर कैडिलैक वन (कार) तक कई वाहन हैं। हालांकि इसके अलावा उनके पास एक लग्जरी और दुनिया की सबसे सुरक्षित बस है जिसका नाम "ग्राउंड फोर्स वन" है। यह बख़्तरबंद बस है, जिसमें ऐसे फीचर्स दिए हैं कि कोई भी हैरान रह जाए।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.