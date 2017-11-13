Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

दुनिया की सबसे सुरक्षित बस, मिसाइल-बम भी बेअसर, अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट करते हैं इस्तेमाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 02:11 PM IST
Ground Force One: US president 1.1 Million Dollar armored bus features and interior

अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट के पास यात्रा करने के लिए एयर फोर्स वन (विमान) से लेकर कैडिलैक वन (कार) तक कई वाहन हैं। हालांकि इसके अलावा उनके पास एक लग्जरी और दुनिया की सबसे सुरक्षित बस है जिसका नाम "ग्राउंड फोर्स वन" है। यह बख़्तरबंद बस है, जिसमें ऐसे फीचर्स दिए हैं कि कोई भी हैरान रह जाए। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

us president donald trump barack obama ground force one

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

कुछ इस अंदाज में वापस लौटा Lambretta स्कूटर, जानिए कब होगा भारत में लॉन्च

New lambretta 2017 Scooter new models Comming Soon to India
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बाइक्स और कारों में आने वाला ABS कैसे करता है काम? जानिए इसके फायदे-नुकसान

Anti-lock braking systems: What is ABS and how does it work
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बाइक्स और कारों में क्या है DRL लगाने का मकसद, ये हैं इसके फायदे-नुकसान

What is Daytime running lights or DRL in bikes and Cars?
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

नए रंग-रूप में लंबरेटा स्कूटर की वापसी, जानें कब से शुरू होगी भारत में बिक्री

Lambretta scooters is back to be launched in India soon special story 2:01
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

लेम्बोर्गिनी से लेकर फरारी तक, विदेशों में पुलिस को मिलती हैं ये तेज रफ्तार कार

Lamborghini to Ferrari here are 5 Fastest Police Supercars From Around The World
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कभी देखा है सड़क पर 'चलता-फिरता घर', 7 स्टार होटल भी भरते हैं इसके आगे पानी

have you Ever seen moving home on the road which is carry seven star hotel facilities
  • शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!