दिल्ली वाले हो जाएं तैयार, Odd-Even के दौरान ये पांच टिप्स आएंगे बड़े काम

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 06:30 AM IST
Delhi Smog: Odd-even Car Scheme From 13 November, Here is 5 Important Tips

दिल्ली में छाई धुंध और प्रदूषण को देखते हुए एक बार फिर ऑड-ईवन स्कीम आने वाली है। यह इस बार पांच दिन के लिए 13 से 17 नवंबर के दौरान लागू होगी। केजरीवाल सरकार ने 2016 के जनवरी और अप्रैल महीने में 15-15 दिन के लिए ऑड-ईवन स्कीम लागू की थी। इसके तहत ऑड तारीख वाले दिन ऑड नंबर की गाड़ियां और ईवन तारीख के दिन ईवन नंबर की गाड़ियों को चलाने की अनुमति मिलती है। यहां हम आपको 5 टिप्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं जो Odd-Even के दौरान बड़े काम के साबित होंगे। 

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
