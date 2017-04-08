जब बाइक पर बिठाएं बच्चे, तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान
सड़क सुरक्षा मानकों को ताक पर रखना दूसरी बात है लेकिन अपने बच्चों के साथ लापरवाही बरतना इससे बड़ा दुर्भाग्य कुछ नहीं हो सकता। 8 अप्रैल शनिवार की सुबह जब मैं दिल्ली से यूपी गेट के तरफ बढ़ रहा था तभी सामने मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार तीन बच्चों के साथ एक मां का बैलेंस बच्चे से बिगड़ गया और उसका दो साल का छोटा बच्चा सिर के बल सड़क पर गिर गया। उसे काफी चोटें आई पर शुक्र है कि वह बच गया। पर यह घटना उन सभी माता-पिता के लिए सबक है जो अपने मासूम बच्चों को हर दिन मौत के सफर लापरवाही से निकलते हैं। अगर आप भी उनमें से एक हैं तो यह आलेख पढ़िए और कानून की नहीं तो कम से कम अपने मासूमों के खातिर इन बातों को जेहन में बिठा लीजिए।
