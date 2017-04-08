आपका शहर Close

जब बाइक पर बिठाएं बच्चे, तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

अमित द्विवेदी

अमित द्विवेदी, Amar Ujala

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 01:12 PM IST
Be careful while your little babies are with you on your bike

सड़क सुरक्षा मानकों को ताक पर रखना दूसरी बात है लेकिन अपने बच्चों के साथ लापरवाही बरतना इससे बड़ा दुर्भाग्य कुछ नहीं हो सकता। 8 अप्रैल शनिवार की सुबह जब मैं दिल्ली से यूपी गेट के तरफ बढ़ रहा था तभी सामने मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार तीन बच्चों के साथ एक मां का बैलेंस बच्चे से बिगड़ गया और उसका दो साल का छोटा बच्चा सिर के बल सड़क पर गिर गया। उसे काफी चोटें आई पर शुक्र है कि वह बच गया। पर यह घटना उन सभी माता-पिता के लिए सबक है जो अपने मासूम बच्चों को हर दिन मौत के सफर लापरवाही से निकलते हैं। अगर आप भी उनमें से एक हैं तो यह आलेख पढ़िए और कानून की नहीं तो कम से कम अपने मासूमों के खातिर इन बातों को जेहन में बिठा लीजिए। 
 

