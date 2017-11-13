लॉन्चिंग के दो घंटे बाद ही क्रैश हो गई सेल्फ ड्राइविंग बस, मगर दमदार हैं फीचर्स
अमेरिका के लास वेगास में हाल ही में एक सेल्फ ड्राइविंग शटल (बस) को लॉन्च किया गया था। हालांकि लॉन्चिंग के दो घंटे के बाद ही यह शटल दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गया। सेलेब्रिटीज और कैमरों की भीड़ के बीच यह शटल एक ट्रक से जा टकराया। हालांकि यह टक्कर भीषण नहीं थी।
