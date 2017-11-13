Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

लॉन्चिंग के दो घंटे बाद ही क्रैश हो गई सेल्फ ड्राइविंग बस, मगर दमदार हैं फीचर्स

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:52 PM IST
Arma Self-driving shuttle crashed on First Day of Launch in Las Vegas

अमेरिका के लास वेगास में हाल ही में एक सेल्फ ड्राइविंग शटल (बस) को लॉन्च किया गया था। हालांकि लॉन्चिंग के दो घंटे के बाद ही यह शटल दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गया। सेलेब्रिटीज और कैमरों की भीड़ के बीच यह शटल एक ट्रक से जा टकराया। हालांकि यह टक्कर भीषण नहीं थी। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

self-driving self-driving shuttle las vegas

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

दुनिया की सबसे सुरक्षित बस, मिसाइल-बम भी बेअसर, अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट करते हैं इस्तेमाल

Ground Force One: US president 1.1 Million Dollar armored bus features and interior
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कुछ इस अंदाज में वापस लौटा Lambretta स्कूटर, जानिए कब होगा भारत में लॉन्च

New lambretta 2017 Scooter new models Comming Soon to India
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बाइक्स और कारों में आने वाला ABS कैसे करता है काम? जानिए इसके फायदे-नुकसान

Anti-lock braking systems: What is ABS and how does it work
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Nissan ले आई ऐसी कार जिसमें नहीं पड़ती ब्रेक लगाने की जरूरत

Nissan LEAF with e-Pedal and ProPILOT Assist system
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दुनिया की सबसे सुरक्षित बस, मिसाइल-बम भी बेअसर, अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट करते हैं इस्तेमाल

Ground Force One: US president 1.1 Million Dollar armored bus features and interior
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

125cc होंडा ग्राजिया स्कूटर खरीदने से पहले पढ़ लीजिए इसका रिव्यू

Honda Grazia: First Ride Review, Specification and Features
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!