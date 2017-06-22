आपका शहर Close

किस्मत बिगाड़ देते हैं घर में सजावट के लिए रखे पत्थर, जानें कैसे?

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 12:09 PM IST
Do not keep any stone in the house

आजकल लोग घरों में डिजाइनर्स पत्‍थर रखने लगे है। खासकर बैठक कमरें में लोग रंगीन और ‌डिजाइनर्स पत्‍थरों को शो पीस में प्रयोग करते हैं , लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये ही पत्‍थर आपको नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं। वास्तुशास्‍त्र के अनुसार घर में किसी भी तरह का पत्‍थर रखना अशुभ होता है।

