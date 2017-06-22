किस्मत बिगाड़ देते हैं घर में सजावट के लिए रखे पत्थर, जानें कैसे?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Astrology
›
Vaastu
›
Do not keep any stone in the house{"_id":"594635c44f1c1b9a578b4954","slug":"do-not-keep-any-stone-in-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
आजकल लोग घरों में डिजाइनर्स पत्थर रखने लगे है। खासकर बैठक कमरें में लोग रंगीन और डिजाइनर्स पत्थरों को शो पीस में प्रयोग करते हैं , लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये ही पत्थर आपको नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं। वास्तुशास्त्र के अनुसार घर में किसी भी तरह का पत्थर रखना अशुभ होता है।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.