घर के इस कोने में न होने दें अंधकार, होता है धन का अभाव

किरण सिंह

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 01:03 PM IST
dark corners of home affect your life according to vastu shastra

किसी भी व्यक्ति की जिंदगी में वास्तु का अहम स्‍थान होता है। घर का छोटा सा भी वास्तुदोष पूरे परिवार को प्रभावित करता है। घर के कोनों की दिशा भी शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव डालती है। इसीलिए हमेशा दिशा को देखकर ही काम करना चाहिए। जानिए काम करने की सही दिशा

